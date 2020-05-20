CT Transit workers hold protest demanding hazard pay, better working conditions amid pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bus drivers are holding a protest demanding hazard pay and better working conditions after news broke a bus driver died due to COVID-19.

For those folks who have been staying home, you might not realize it, but buses are still running. Those essential workers in hospitals and grocery stores. A lot of them get to work on public buses, and somebody has to drive those buses.

Those drivers saying it has not been easy. The Amalgamated Transit Union says of the 4,000 bus operators in Connecticut, many have gotten sick. Two were recently in the ICU and at least one driver has now passed away from COVID-19.

The Union plans to protest later Wednesday morning. Among the demands: Hazard pay, Personal Protective Equipment, worker’s compensation, and access to restrooms. Remember, most restaurants have either closed or closed their public restrooms.

They also want cleaner buses, buses retrofitted to stop the spread of COVID-19, and a stop to what they call excessive hours they are being forced to work. They are saying those things will not only make work conditions better and safer for drivers but will keep passengers safer as well.

That protest is planned in Bridgeport Ford at 10 a.m.