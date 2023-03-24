DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A dance instructor from Danbury is behind bars after having inappropriate conversations with a child on social media, according to police.

In March, the Bergen County Prosecutors Office Cyber Crimes Unit received information that a child was engaging in sexually explicit conversations on social media with an adult male, Edison Bueno-Tenempaguay, Dance Instructor of 300 Main St.

On Friday, March 17, Bueno-Tenempaguay was arrested on charges of luring and debauching the morals of a child.

On several occasions throughout the course of the conversations, the adult male attempted to arrange in-person meetings, describing sexual acts he planned on performing on the child, police said.



During the online chats, police said Bueno-Tenempaguay instructed the child to send sexually explicit photos, as he shared sexually explicit photos with the child.

An investigation found that Bueno-Tenempaguay was the owner of these social media accounts:

1glamorouspiti

$GlamorousPiti

pitinice20

edison20000009

On Friday, March 17, Danbury Police Department assisted Bergen County

Prosecutors Office with a search warrant at Bueno-Tenempaguay’s residence. As a result,

Bueno-Tenempaguay was taken into custody and charged with second-degree luring and

third-degree debauching the morals of a child.

Bueno-Tenempaguay was remanded to the Bridgeport Correctional Center pending extradition to Bergen County, NJ.

This is an ongoing investigation.