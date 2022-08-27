DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was arrested on Friday for fentanyl-related drug charges, police said.

According to the Danbury Police Department, the arrest came after a several-month long investigation into illegal drug sales within the city. The target of the investigation was identified as 41-year-old Jose Reynaldo Melendez, and police received three court-authorized search warrants for himself, his car, and his residence.

Police said detectives were conducting surveillance on Friday when Melendez left his place of employment at a Commerce Park business and was apprehended in the parking lot.

After searching his car, police seized 40 fentanyl pills, and he was placed under arrest.

At his residence on East Hayestown Rd., a scale and $1,000 cash were also seized, as well as his 2007 Acura.

Reynaldo was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.