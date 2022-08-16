NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man drowned in New Fairfield at Candlewood Lake on Monday, according to Connecticut State Police.

Brookfield fire and police departments responded to a small island referred to as Button Island in New Fairfield, adjacent to Blueberry Island, for a reported drowning around 5 p.m.

The victim, 53-year-old Adao Nogueira of Danbury, was transported via EMS to Echo Bay Marina and then further transported by ambulance to Danbury Hospital. At the hospital, Nogueira was pronounced dead.

State and New Fairfield police are investigating the incident, though police don’t believe it is considered suspicious.

