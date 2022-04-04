DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Danbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man whose car was found on fire in New York last week.

Police said 20-year-old Carlos Reyes has not been seen by his family members since March 28 at around 11 p.m. On March 30, his 2008 gray Infiniti was located on fire in Brewster, New York, according to police. The car was unoccupied.

Reyes is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds with a fit build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweater.

His whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Williams at (203) 796-1601 or j.williams@Danbury-ct.gov. Anonymous tips can be made at (203) 790-TIPS or by texting DANBURYPD at 847411 (Tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.