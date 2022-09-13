DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a veteran narcotics distributor who had allegedly been selling fentanyl throughout the city.

Danbury detectives said in a statement that on Sept. 12, with assistance from the DEA, officers executed a search warrant on their suspect, 56-year-old Paul Mignani, and his property on Mill Plain Road in Danbury. Mignani was subsequently arrested after the search was conducted.

Police had been investigating Mignani for several months, according to their press release. The investigation began when detectives received information saying that Mignani had begun distributing fentanyl throughout Danbury.

Mignani is a known narcotics distributor and was familiar with the narcotics detectives for arrests made in 2016 by the Bethel Police Department. He is currently on federal probation for those crimes, which included distributing heroin that resulted in two overdose deaths.

Danbury police conducted surveillance on Mignani, where they said they observed him meeting with buyers and conducting hand-to-hand transactions with others. On Sept. 12, police took Mignani into custody just before 1 p.m. as he was exiting his home to get into his car.

Police said they also took Mignani’s companion, 45-year-old Dawn Gonzalez, who lived with Mignani, into custody as well.

Upon executing the search warrant, police said they found 10 bags of fentanyl and crack cocaine. In the residence, officers found 50 grams of fentanyl, packaged in bags and in bulk forms, plus over 60 grams of crack cocaine. They also seized several hundred glassine bags used for packaging narcotics, grinders, an electronic scale, and rubber bands.

Pills were also found on the property, according to the police report. Finally, they said they located two large-capacity magazines for handguns and ammunition.

Mignani has been placed under arrest for six counts of possession of controlled substances, three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell over one ounce, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of high capacity magazines, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Gonzalez was also charged with conspiracy to possess narcotics with intent to sell, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics over one ounce.

Mignani’s bond has been set to $300,000.