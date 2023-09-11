DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police are investigating after a person was allegedly robbed and kidnapped on Sunday from the Stop & Shop parking lot on Newtown Road, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to 72 Newtown Road at 5:30 p.m. for the report of a robbery and kidnapping. After officers arrived at the scene, they met with a family who said a man approached their vehicle with a handgun while they were in the Stop & Shop parking lot.

The suspect allegedly ordered the family to unlock their car and then got inside the car and order the victim to drive to the Bank of America to withdraw $500, police said. After arriving at the bank, the victim complied and withdrew the money for the suspect.

The suspect then ordered the victim to drive them back to Newtown Road. Police said before the suspect left the scene, he also stole an iPhone from one of the victims. Police described the suspect as a muscular Black man who appeared between the ages of 30 and 40.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611. People can also send anonymous tips by texting the keyword “DANBURPD” and your message to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent from the Danbury Police Department’s website.

News 8 has reached out to Stop & Shop for comment and has yet to hear back.