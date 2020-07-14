Danbury police investigating homicide of 39-year-old Waterbury man

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police are investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old man from Waterbury.

Police report that on Sunday at 10:35 p.m., the Danbury Police Department received complaints of a man who was shot in the area of Beaver Street and Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old Waterbury man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hee was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact Detective Travis Kupchok at 203-797-2168.