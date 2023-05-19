DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Starbucks store in Danbury has filed to unionize — becoming the fourth shop in the state to join the national campaign to fight for better working conditions.

The store, which currently sits at 67 Newtown Rd., has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. The national campaign, which includes 300 stores across the U.S., asks for better working conditions and fights against Starbucks’ hour cuts, inadequate staffing, and disregard of partner safety.

The baristas of the Danbury store stated in their letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan that they decided to file for unionization to “nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection,” which inevitably falls on the “fair treatment of partners in stores across the nation.”

“I am more than eager to unionize and finally see change in this company. We are tired of working more and more for less and less,” barista Parker McNerney said. “I believe that we are deserving of living wages, fully staffed shifts, sufficient hours and reasonable working conditions.”

The Danbury store’s decision follows suit of others in the state, including Branford, Vernon, and West Hartford.

Within 12 months, Starbucks Workers United formed more unions than any U.S. company in the last 20 years, despite the coffee giant’s union-busting efforts.

A Starbucks spokesperson released the following statement to News 8: