Danbury teen fighting Leukemia going to Australia with help of Make-a-Wish, Macy’s Believe Campaign

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen from Danbury battling cancer will have her dream come true with the help of Make-a-Wish and Macy’s Believe Campaign.

Alexandra Chaker has been fighting Leukemia and has been in the hospital since June.

Now, as she’s nearing the end of her treatment, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

Wednesday afternoon, the Danbury High School senior – with the help of her friends, Make-a-Wish, and Macy’s Believe Campaign – was given a wish of a lifetime: a trip to the place she has always dreamed of – Australia.

“I’ve really wanted to go there for a long time. And I’m really thankful that this wish is coming true,” Alexandra told News 8.

Alexandra’s Dad, Chuck, happy his daughter is happy.

“Anytime she’s smiling and she’s happy I think that goes a way toward her beating this disease, and the trip to Australia is something that she’s looking forward to that gives her incentive to fight through the last round of chemo.” – Chuck Chaker, father of Alexandra

Alexandra is normally not comfortable being the center of attention, but after a long, tough fight, the loud dose of love she got today means a lot.

“I was pretty nervous to be honest, but i know a lot of these people they are all my friends and its great to have them here.” – Alexandra Chaker

Alexandra’s mom, Mirta, explained that it means a lot for all these people to show their support for Alexandra.

Alexandra’s Cross Country Coach described how overwhelming it was to see so many students come out to support Alexandra.

“We filled a bus, so I knew there were a lot, but then when I got here and saw even more it was overwhelming.” – Marsha Turek, Girls Cross Country Coach, Danbury High School

Alexandra will have her last chemo treatment right after Thanksgiving, then she says she’s ready to get her life back on track.