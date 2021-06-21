Danbury teen killed in drive-by shooting, police say

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Police said officers responded to multiple complaints of gunshots coming from Mill Ridge Road.

When officers arrived, they found neighbors caring for 18-year-old Yhammek Johnson, the victim of a drive-by shooting a few minutes earlier. Emergency medical technicians responded and transported Johnson to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his severe injuries.

Police are now looking for the person or people responsible. the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danbury Police at 203-790-TIPS.