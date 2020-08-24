Danbury to start school year with distance learning due to increase in Covid-19 cases

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Danbury will start the school year with distance learning due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The Superintendent of Danbury Public Schools, Dr. Sal Pascarella, posted a letter to parents, caregivers, students, staff and community members on Danbury Public School’s Facebook page Monday, explaining his decision to start the school year this fall in distance learning for all students.

This will begin on September 8, but Pascarella says that he will later revisit the state of Danbury’s health conditions on October 1 to determine the best model in which to continue schools from there.

Western Connecticut State University in Danbury also changed their fall plans, delaying the return to campus residence halls for at least two weeks.

Read the full letter from Dr. Pascarella below: