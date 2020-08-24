Danbury to start school year with distance learning due to increase in Covid-19 cases

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Danbury will start the school year with distance learning due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the city.
The Superintendent of Danbury Public Schools, Dr. Sal Pascarella, posted a letter to parents, caregivers, students, staff and community members on Danbury Public School’s Facebook page Monday, explaining his decision to start the school year this fall in distance learning for all students.
This will begin on September 8, but Pascarella says that he will later revisit the state of Danbury’s health conditions on October 1 to determine the best model in which to continue schools from there.
Western Connecticut State University in Danbury also changed their fall plans, delaying the return to campus residence halls for at least two weeks.
Read the full letter from Dr. Pascarella below:
Dear Parents, Caregivers, Students, Staff, and Community Members:
In recent days, we have been monitoring the rapid uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of Danbury. Due to these unusual circumstances, I have been consulting closely with the State Commissioner of Education, Mayor Boughton, DPS Administrative Leadership teams, and our local health officials. In order to safeguard the health and safety of our students and staff, I have decided to accept the recommendation of local health officials to start the school year this fall in Distance Learning for all students.
I can appreciate that this decision impacts so many of you in a variety of ways. Please know we are all eager to see your children on September 8 in Distance Learning.
I intend to revisit the state of our local health conditions and their impact on school programming on Oct. 1, at which time we will make a determination as to the best model in which to continue
schools. In the meantime, we are working with EdAdvance (State Regional Education Service Center) to set up full-day childcare programming during the duration of this Distance Learning
time period. If you would like to add your child’s name to the waiting list for this program, please call 203-797-4733.
I’d like to thank you for your understanding and patience as we are making decisions on these fast-paced circumstances and the impact they have on our community. I look forward to coming back
to you with more information as it is available, as we strive to bring students the best possible educational experience in as safe a manner as possible for our whole community.
Be safe and well,
Dr. Sal