NEW HAVEN, Conn. WTNH – A Connecticut man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly assaulted American Airlines employees at Miami International Airport, according to police.



According to the arrest warrant, units were flagged down by American Airlines employees for a passenger disturbance on Monday night at Miami International Airport.



Once units arrived, 29-year-old Bruno Machiavelo of Darien was seen on the floor screaming and kicking. Several passengers were seen holding him down, as they waited for police.



An investigation revealed that Machiavelo was on a flight departing from Miami to LaGuardia Airport when he spoke with a flight attendant about getting his medication that was in his checked luggage.



Machiavelo told the flight attendant he suffered from panic attacks and needed the medication. The flight attendant told him she would not be able to retrieve the medication.



According to the arrest warrant, Machiavelo told the employee he took planes down with his panic attacks in the past. Authorities were notified of his statement, and the decision was made to escort him off the plane.



When the American Airlines manager approached Machiavelo, he began to scream and push the employee away from him.



While Machiavelo was exiting the plane, he pushed the manager and threw her to the floor causing her to hit her head on a jet bridge, which caused permanent scarring to her face and head, police said.



Machiavelo then ran out of the aircraft pushing the American Airlines gate agent causing her to fall to the floor. The victim injured her hands during the fall.



Once officers arrived at the gate, Machiavelo was taken into police custody. Machaivelo was also transported to the hospital, according to police.

He resisted arrest by kicking officers and attempted to free himself from the handcuffs. The officers had to adjust Machiavelo’s handcuffs for safe transport.



The American Airlines manager was also transported to Jackson West Hospital for serious injuries.



Machiavelo was charged with battery of a person aged 65 or older, breach of peace, battery and resisting an officer.

American Airlines shared the following statement on the arrest:

“Monday evening, law enforcement was requested at Miami International Airport due to a disturbance on the jetbridge where a customer physically assaulted a team member. Acts of violence against our colleagues are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”