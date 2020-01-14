Darien man sues Anguilla resort, demanding it to take responsibility of attack

(WTNH) — Darien man Scott Hapgood is suing a resort in Anguilla, seeking it takes responsibility for the incident involving one of the resort employees attacking Hapgood in front of his family.

In April 2019, Hapgood was in his hotel room at Auberge Resorts with his family when employee Kenny Mitchell violently attacked Hapgood.

The lawsuit says Scott restrained and disarmed Mitchell. His family left the room to tell staff to call an ambulance, but the resort delayed that process, according to the lawsuit. Mitchell was transferred to the hospital, where he died an hour later from a cocaine overdose, according to the lawsuit.

Hapgood is currently charged with manslaughter in Mitchell’s death.

The lawsuit claims Mitchell was charged with rape weeks before the attack, and says the resort has been negligent in this case by hiring and supervising Mitchell.

The lawsuit also points out that Mitchell was two hours late to work on the day of the attack, and ended up in Hapgood’s room drunk and high on cocaine. Hapgood let Mitchell in to work on what Mitchell claimed was a broken sink. Mitchell later drew a knife on Hapgood and demanded money.

Hapgood has returned to the island several times for preliminary proceedings.