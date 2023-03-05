BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot dead Saturday evening near an apartment building on Boston Avenue according to the police.

At 7:25 p.m. police responded to a call of numerous shots being fired in the Palisades Avenue area. Once arriving they found the body of a man from Flushing, New York, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police pronounced the victim, a Chinese food delivery driver, dead at the scene. Police have not publicly named the man.

Bridgeport police encourage anyone with information related to this shooting to use the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-8477 or contact Det. Keith Hanson directly at (203) 581-5243.