Developing: murder suicide in New Fairfield

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 11:39 PM EDT

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A developing story in Western Connecticut; state police are investigating a murder-suicide in New Fairfield.

The News-Times reports it happened at a home on Cornell Road.

Police aren't saying much, but they do tell us this was a domestic violence incident, and the public isn't in danger.
 

