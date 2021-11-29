Digital Currency Group moving its headquarters from NYC to CT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The second company this year is moving its headquarters from Manhattan to Connecticut and bringing hundreds of jobs with it.

Digital Currency Group is leaving the Big Apple behind and making Stamford home to the $10 billion company.

“We’re the largest conglomerate of companies. We own and operate seven businesses,” Barry Silbert, president and CEO of Digital Currency Group said.

Gov. Ned Lamont sees digital currency as a way to level the playing field for those looking to do business outside the traditional norms.

“We’re getting the middle man out of the way, easier to do business. The bank gets between you and your money,” Lamont said.

The company, also known as DCG, started looking for a place to call home last year. After considering several cities in the tri-state area, DCG decided on CT. It also didn’t hurt that Connecticut offered the company $5 million in hiring incentives.

Construction on the 90,000 feet of office space will be completed in the summer of 2022.