‘Disenchanted,’ princesses take back their story in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A few years back, a Fairfield mom fell in love with an off-Broadway musical and she set out on a mission to bring it to her community.

It’s a pin on the princesses you thought you knew.

Producer Janet Megdadi describes it as “The princesses taking back their story, that’s legitimate.”

The show is called ‘Disenchanted’, a musical comedy that reimagines the stories of iconic princesses — without the fairy-tale endings

Dennis Giacino, the show’s creator told News 8, “The big bad in ‘Disenchanted’ is the ‘princess complex’. Our definition of the princess complex is when you buy into that whole bambi-like, damsel-in-distress mode and people think that that’s the only way you’re a valid woman. And we thought, ‘no, that’s not actually true’.”

You’ll recognize the gowns and glass slippers, but their stories are a little different than you remember

“I wanted to make a show that was a play on the princess culture,” said Giacino.

The show started off-broadway and has toured across the country and internationally. Now, for one weekend only, the show is bringing its message of empowerment to Fairfield, thanks to one Fairfield mom.

Megdadi saw Disenchanted years ago in New York and fell in love with the story. Now, a producer on the show, she hopes to share its message with Fairfield and beyond.

“I thought it was the right show at the right time with the right message, and since then it’s been on my bucket list to bring it to Fairfield, Connecticut,” said Madadi.

You can see ‘Disenchanted’ for yourself Friday and Saturday at Fairfield Theater Company.