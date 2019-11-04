Disputed Bridgeport mayoral election heads to State Supreme Court

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Less than 24 hours before election day, the Connecticut Supreme Court says it will hear an appeal on the Bridgeport mayoral primary.

This comes after a judge upheld Mayor Joe Ganim’s win in the primary election. Some voters filed a lawsuit last month, asking for a new primary.

The suit cited irregularities with absentee voting that swung the victory in Ganim’s favor.

Ganim defeated Senator Marilyn Moore by 270 votes. He actually lost to State Senator Marilyn Moore at the polls, but once the absentee ballots were counted, he won those by around a 3 to 1 margin.

A handful of people came forward to say they witnessed supporters of Mayor Ganim pressure people who were planning to vote at the polls into voting by absentee ballot, even offering to fill those ballots out for Ganim on behalf of these voters. That was the allegation.

They took their case to state court where a judge ruled Ganim’s campaign did not break the law, while also strongly suggesting that state lawmakers put rules in place to prohibit campaigns from encouraging absentee voting.

Within 24 hours, the lawyer for those folks claiming wrongdoing by Ganim’s campaign appealed to the State Supreme Court. The high court ordered written briefs submitted by 10 a.m. Monday, oral arguments are at 2 p.m.

They are working fast because they technically could order Tuesday’s general election for Bridgeport Mayor delayed until there can be a new democratic primary election. The Democrat in the general election almost always wins in Bridgeport.

Meanwhile, Moore is still running as a write-in candidate, if there is an election there on Tuesday.

