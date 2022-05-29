BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The search resumed Monday for a boater who was reported missing after entering the water at Candlewood Lake in Brookfield Sunday night.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police Captain Keith Williams said multiple agencies are looking for a 24-year-old man from Bristol. His identity has not been released.

Williams said the man was with a group of friends on a pontoon between 4:20 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Officials are not sure if he fell or jumped off the boat, but they say he did not resurface.

On Sunday night, Brookfield police said their dive team dove in two different areas where it was believed the missing person could be. Operations turned into sonar technology due to negative results from the two dives and unsafe diving conditions, according to police. Connecticut State Police took over sonar operators after the police team left and search operations were suspended until 8 a.m. Monday.

Williams said this is an active investigation and they are looking into any and all factors, including if alcohol was involved and cold water temperature.

Officials are working to keep local water traffic at bay as they continue their search efforts.

