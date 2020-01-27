Breaking News
Double shooting in Bridgeport leaves one dead

by: Britney Dixon

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot, one killed in Bridgeport Sunday evening.

According to police, at 5:37 p.m. they received two ShotSpotter activations near the Green Homes on Highland Avenue.

First responders found two victims: One in the 20th block of Highland Avenue, one in front of Building 2 Greene Homes.

The first victim was confirmed a homicide. He has been identified as 18-year-old Myreke Kenion.

The second was transported to be treated for gunshot wound to the chest and leg. That victim is in stable condition.

