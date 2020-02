FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of people braved the frigid waters for charity Sunday in Fairfield.

“Save the Children’s” 2nd Annual Polar Plunge took place at Jennings Beach. The goal is to give children in the United States and around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm.

This year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the organization.