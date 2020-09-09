DPH reports 3 Fairfield County residents test positive for West Nile Virus

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH)– The state Department of Public Health (DPH) has announced Wednesday that three Fairfield County residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This now brings the total on those infected this season to four human cases.

According to the DPH, two of the patients are between 20-39 years old and are residents of Danbury and Newtown. They became ill the second week of August and are recovering.

One had experienced headache and fever, while the other was diagnosed with West Nile encephalitis.

The third patient was between the ages of 70-79 and was a resident of Greenwich. That patient became ill the last week of August and was hospitalized with West Nile encephalitis. That person is now recovering.

DPH officials are advising residents to take precautions against mosquito bites until the first frost.

“The last days of summer are a nice time of year to be outside and enjoy the weather, but as we do that I encourage everyone to take actions to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquitoes are most active around the time of sunset and sunrise, and you can get very sick from West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne illnesses if you are not careful. This goes for any age, though anyone over the age of 60 is at greater risk. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes. The risk of WNV doesn’t end until the first hard frost of fall.” PH Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford, MD MPH.

Before 2020, there were 158 cases of West Nile virus reported in Connecticut, of which four were fatal. Most people infected with West Nile Virus do not develop symptoms but about 1 in 5 people develop West Nile fever, which includes fever, body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash.

For information on West Nile virus and how to prevent mosquito bites, click here.