SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver has died after crashing into a tree off Route 8 in Shelton Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, a Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound on Route 8 at 3:41 a.m. about one-quarter mile south of Exit 14.

The Nissan Rogue then left the roadway and entered the roadside where it crashed into a tree. The car caught fire and police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Nissan Rogue was towed from the scene. Police are still investigating this crash.