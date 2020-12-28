Driver dies after motor vehicle incident in Bridgeport; found with several gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is dead after being found with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in Bridgeport Sunday.

At 3:01 p.m., gunshots were reported near Norman Street and responding officers located a motor vehicle accident in front of the Wood Avenue area.

The driver of the involved vehicle was unconscious, and officers had to break the window of the vehicle to gain access. They discovered that the driver sustained several gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The victim was treated at the scene then transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was announced deceased shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim has been identified through next of kin as DaJuan Simmons, 28, of Bridgeport.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the shooting and are processing a large crime scene on Wood Avenue between the intersections of Iranistan Avenue and Grove Street.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5244, or by calling the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.