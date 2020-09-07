Driver facing serious charges after pinning officer against two cars in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is facing serious charges after pinning an officer against two cars Saturday in Bridgeport.

Police say the incident happened after 11:30 p.m. on Hollister Avenue. They say, 24-year-old Kyle Hunt, of Rosendale, NY, struck an officer while she was directing traffic outside a night club.

According to police, Hunt took off on I-95, hit a guard rail, and was arrested.

The officer was seriously injured but is expected to be OK.

A gun, magazine, and bullets were found in Hunt’s car.

He’s facing multiple charges including reckless endangerment and disobeying an officer.