Driver facing serious charges after pinning officer against two cars in Bridgeport

Fairfield

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is facing serious charges after pinning an officer against two cars Saturday in Bridgeport.

Police say the incident happened after 11:30 p.m. on Hollister Avenue. They say, 24-year-old Kyle Hunt, of Rosendale, NY, struck an officer while she was directing traffic outside a night club.

According to police, Hunt took off on I-95, hit a guard rail, and was arrested.

The officer was seriously injured but is expected to be OK.

A gun, magazine, and bullets were found in Hunt’s car.

He’s facing multiple charges including reckless endangerment and disobeying an officer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss