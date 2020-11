DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police are looking for information pertaining to a serious crash that happened Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m., in the area of 21 Lake Avenue Extension.

A report indicates that a 2011 BMW was traveling east when it left the roadway and hit two utility poles. The unidentified driver was taken to the hosptial for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Those with information are asked to call police at (203) 797-2157.