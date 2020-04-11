Driver in Route 8 crash steals Good Samaritan’s car, gets into second crash, police say

SHELTON, Conn. (WNTH) — Police are investigating after a Connecticut man stole a Good Samaritan’s car when they got out to assist him in a recent rollover crash, and then got into a second car crash.

State Police say 27-year-old Jose Cancel was driving on Route 8 South near Exit 12 Saturday when he drove off of the roadway, striking a guard rail and rock before the car rolled over. He was not injured.

Some Good Samaritans stopped and tried to help Cancel, according to police. Cancel then stole one of the Good Samaritan’s vehicle, police say.

State police say Cancel was later involved in a serious crash in Shelton where he struck a tree. His current condition is not known at this time. Shelton police are investigating.