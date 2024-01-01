SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver suffered serious injuries Sunday night after crashing off Route 8 North and into a ravine, according to the Shelton Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to Route 8 North near the exit 13 on-ramp at around 11:15 p.m. for a vehicle about 300 feet off the roadway and in a ravine.

Photo: Shelton Fire Department

Photo: Shelton Fire Department

Photo: Shelton Fire Department

It took crews under 20 minutes to free the driver pinned in the vehicle, the fire department said.

Information on the cause of the crash or the extent of the driver’s injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.