NORWALK/WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Traffic was at a standstill on the Merritt Parkway Sunday afternoon due to a tree that had fallen across both lanes of traffic going South.

Stranded drivers, unable to continue down the highway, exited their vehicles and, collectively, tried to remove the tree from the road.

If has been reported that as of 4:30pm, the tree was removed from the highway and traffic resumes as usual.