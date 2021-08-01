Easton PD investigating hit-and-run crash involving dirt bike, SUV on Eden Hill Road

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Easton police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a dirt bike and SUV Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened on Eden Hill Road just before 6 p.m.

The dirt bike operator fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived and was possibly a juvenile, according to police.

The dirt bike was reported to be white and was riding with another white dirt bike. The damage to the SUV, and reports from the operator, make Easton police believe the dirtbike operator sustained some form of serious trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton Police Department.