STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Concerns about EEE are on the rise as the virus has now been detected in 25 communities across the state. The latest – in Stamford.

A mosquito trapped near Intervale Road last week tested positive for the virus. It’s the first EEE infected mosquito trapped in Stamford since 2003.

So far, four people in our state have been infected with EEE. Three of them have died.