NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the ongoing egg shortage, a bakery in Norwalk is handing out a dozen to those in need.

Forever Sweet Bakery announced it received 30 dozen eggs from their friends and supplier Wades Dairy in Bridgeport.

While supplies last, the bakery will give each customer a dozen eggs when purchasing a cupcake or cookie from the bakery on Thursday and Friday. The sale proceeds will go to the Malta House, a women’s shelter in Norwalk.

“Every little bit can help,” Forever Sweet Bakery owner Frances Mercede said.

The bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 235 Main Ave.