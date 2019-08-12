Embezzlement: Wilton High School Booster Club

WILTON, Conn (WTNH) — The former president of the Wilton High School Booster Club was arrested Friday for embezzlement charges.

Brian Colburn, 50, of Wilton, CT turned himself into Wilton Police Friday about 6pm after being charged with Larceny by Embezzlement and Forgery in connection with an embezzlement scheme that netted in excess of $20,000.

Police report that upon becoming the Boosters president in 2016, Colburn asserted sole control over the Boosters finances. Over the course of his tenure, Colburn diverted legitimate monies donated to the Boosters to his own personal accounts, including more than $20,000 to his personal Paypal account.

Police investigation revealed when the Boosters executive board confronted Colburn in May 2019 about the organization’s finances, he produced falsified bank statements in an attempt to show a higher balance in the Boosters’ bank account than there actually was.

Wilton Police Department said in a release that in May 2019 they received complaints from the Wilton High School Football program, as well as others affiliated with the Boosters, regarding suspicions associated with the organization’s finances.

Colburn posted a $50,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on August 19th at 10am.