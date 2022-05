Conn. (WTNH) — More than 2,500 customers lost power on Saturday due to an impending storm across the state.

According to Eversource’s outage map, more than 2,500 customers are affected in Connecticut. More than 1,000 of those outages are in Danbury, with more increasing throughout Fairfield County.

United Illuminating also reported over 100 across the county.

