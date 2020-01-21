Ex-college student charged with sharing intimate photos

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former student at a Connecticut university has been charged with sharing intimate photos of a female student without her permission.

Authorities say 20-year-old Nicholas Otto-Bernstein faces several charges including illegally disseminating intimate images. He is free on a promise to appear in court.

Police identified Otto-Bernstein as a student at Sacred Heart University but a school spokesman says he has voluntarily withdrawn from the university. A message was left with his attorney.

The 20-year-old woman told police she met the suspect at an off-campus party in October and blacked out. She later learned nude photos of her had been shared.

