Ex-officer, restaurant, settle suit brought by crash victim

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)– A Connecticut restaurant and a former police officer who pleaded no contest to charges connected to a drunken driving crash have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by the woman injured in the collision.

The Connecticut Post reported the settlement Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

John Carrano, a former Bridgeport officer, pleaded no contest last week to assault with a motor vehicle. He crashed into a car driven by 19-year-old Elizabeth Bucci just before Christmas in 2017 after a night of drinking.

According to the lawsuit, restaurant employees continued to serve alcohol to Carrano even though he was visibly intoxicated.