Breaking News
Trump acquittal on track, though Romney to vote to convict
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ex pleads guilty in homicide of woman found in suitcase along Greenwich roadway

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Valerie Reyes 2_1549550172240.jpg.jpg

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Greenwich last February has pleaded guilty in her death.

25-year-old Javier DaSilva-Rojas pleaded guilty to the charge of kidnapping resulting in death in federal court Wednesday.

24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, NY was found deceased in a suitcase along a roadway in Greenwich on Feb. 5, 2019, six days after her family reported her missing.

DaSilva-Rojas was arrested a week after the body was found.

He is expected to be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison; his sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss