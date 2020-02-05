Ex pleads guilty in homicide of woman found in suitcase along Greenwich roadway

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Greenwich last February has pleaded guilty in her death.

25-year-old Javier DaSilva-Rojas pleaded guilty to the charge of kidnapping resulting in death in federal court Wednesday.

24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, NY was found deceased in a suitcase along a roadway in Greenwich on Feb. 5, 2019, six days after her family reported her missing.

DaSilva-Rojas was arrested a week after the body was found.

He is expected to be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison; his sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2020.