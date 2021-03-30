Ex-police chief seeks to avoid prison in hiring scandal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former police chief of Connecticut’s largest city is urging a federal judge to not send him to prison for corrupting the process that led to his appointment in 2018.

Former Bridgeport Chief Armando Perez says in court documents filed Monday that he has taken full responsibility, is now suffering financial hardship and is susceptible to serious COVID-19 complications.

Perez is asking for home confinement, probation and to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution.

Perez admitted getting confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by the city’s former acting personnel director, David Dunn.

Dunn also pleaded guilty and is asking not to be sent to prison.