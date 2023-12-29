BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people have been taken to a hospital following an explosion in Bridgeport, according to a city official.

The explosion happened Friday afternoon, causing a “major fire,” according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city’s office of emergency management.

Of the three people who were taken to a hospital, two were being treated for smoke inhalation, and one was burned.

Bridgeport officials initially said that the fire was at Standard Oil. However, David Cohen, the vice president of Standard Oil, said the explosion was at Tradebe Environmental Services. A city official also later confirmed the explosion was at Tradebe.

Videos from News 8 viewers show a large plume of black smoke rising from the area.

Multiple agencies have been called to the scene, including firefighters from Stratford and Fairfield.

Smoke could be seen through the area.

A photo submitted by News 8 viewer Lindsay Sanady shows smoke from an explosion in Bridgeport. A photo submitted by News 8 viewer Lindsay Sanady shows smoke from an explosion in Bridgeport.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.