Extra police presence at Central High School in Bridgeport due to social media threat

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Central High School in Bridgeport has activated its emergency protocols Wednesday morning due to a reported social media threat that targeted the school.

Police say that they were made aware of a Snapchat photo containing the threat late Tuesday evening. Police say that the threat suggested an incident might happen at the school Wednesday.

However, police have not found any other information suggesting that the threat is legitimate.

There is an extra police presence on the school grounds at this time as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

