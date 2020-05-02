Fairfield beaches open with crowd restrictions put in place

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday was the second day that Fairfield decided to reopen its beaches, which may have raised social distancing concerns for some.

First Selectwoman of Fairfield Brenda Kupchick and police tell News 8, however, that there were no large crowds at Jennings Beach Saturday. She referred to it as a restricted opening. They put new rules in place to help keep out the crowds and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beachgoers are encouraged to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

No out of town visitors are allowed; parking is restricted and you must have a valid Fairfield beach sticker on your car.

Large group activities or gatherings are also not allowed.

You cannot come to layout; you cannot bring in beach chairs, blankets, or coolers.

Also, police will be patrolling the area to ensure residents are complying to the new regulations.

The First Selectwoman told News 8 that doing this restricted opening was a two-week planning process to allow residents to enjoy the beach and enjoy the nice weather, but to keep them safe, as well.

“To restrict the parking also makes it so it’s not jammed packed. And obviously mass crowds are frowned upon under the CDC guidelines that’s not a good thing that will actually help spread the virus so it’s the best way to do it we thought,” said First Selectwoman Kupchick.

Anyone seen repeatedly breaking the new rules could face a fine of just over $90.

Fairfield beaches had been closed since mid-March.

