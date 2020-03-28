Fairfield County fund raises $1 million, quickly needs more

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A southwestern Connecticut foundation has raised $1 million in pledges over the past week to help local nonprofits in the county hit hardest by the coronavirus. But demand for the financial help grew Friday by another $863,000.

The president of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation says homeless shelters can’t address the need. The number of coronavirus cases grew to 1,291, with 27 fatalities.

Civil liberties advocates are urging court officials to change pretrial detention rules to allow people to avoid or be freed from detention because of the outbreak, while the state is flooded with loan applications from small businesses.