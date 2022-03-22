FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A dozen police departments in Fairfield County are donating more than 200 previously used ballistic vests and helmets to Ukrainians.

The gear will help Ukrainian citizens protect themselves as Russian troops continue to attack the country.

Body armor is just one of many items that have been specifically requested by Ukrainian aid groups.

“As public safety professionals, we’re dedicated to protecting and serving those in our communities, but it’s truly an honor and privilege of ours to be able to assist in protecting those thousands of miles away in Ukraine,” Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said. “We hope that with this donation of much-needed gear, Ukrainian civilians will have the vital protection needed throughout the ongoing war.”

Brookfield, Darien, Easton, Greenwich, Monroe, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Wilton, Westport, and Western Connecticut State University police departments joined Fairfield in the humanitarian effort.

The body armor will be donated and shipped to the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council (UACC). Once collected, the UACC will distribute items to Ukrainian citizens.