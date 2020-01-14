Fairfield eye doctor charged with sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A prominent Connecticut eye doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman repeatedly over a period of time.

A judge on Monday set bond at $150,000 for Dr. Ian Gorovoy, 35, who lives and practices ophthalmology in Fairfield. He’s charged with third-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, for allegedly assaulting the woman when her child was present, according to court documents.

Gorovoy’s lawyer said the allegations his client faces are baseless. Gorovoy graduated from Brown University. He completed medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. He began practicing in Fairfield in 2016.