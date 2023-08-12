FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire truck was hit by another car while on the scene of a separate car crash, according to police.

The fire truck was in a defensive position, protecting other police and fire vehicles that were providing support for a car crash on Interstate 95 Northbound near Exit 21.

A pickup truck traveling in the left lane hit the fire truck “at a high rate of speed,” according to police. The pickup truck reversed into traffic to evade the accident, but police were able to prevent it from leaving the scene.

“This is a very important reminder of the dangers that first responder face every day while operating on the highways,” said assistant chief Schuyler Sherwood.

The fire truck sustained significant damage and has been removed from use.