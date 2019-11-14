Fairfield Health Department to hold a pneumonia and vaccine clinic

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield Health Department is holding a pneumonia and vaccine clinic on Thursday for adults and children ages 5 and up.

RELATED: Newington Senior Center hosting free dental cleaning for elderly

The clinic will be held today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., then again from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Public Health Nursing Office in Fairfield.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.