Fairfield hockey goalie who beat cancer 3 times celebrated with homecoming parade

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in Fairfield shut down Friday afternoon to celebrate the town’s favorite hockey goalie coming home from the hospital.

The Fairfield hockey community, police, fire, shriners, friends and family were present on South Benson Road for a huge homecoming parade for Charlie Capalbo, who has beat cancer three times.

“Knowing that everybody is in your corner all the time keeps you going,” said Jenny Capalbo, Charlie’s mom.

He pulled off the ultimate hat trick with help from his brother, Will.

In 2017, Charlie was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Will donated his lymphocytes. Two years later, he needed a bone marrow transplant and Will stepped up again.

“It’s something to recognize how strong he’s been and how brave he’s been and how he’s saved my life three times,” Charlie said.

This time, when he went back to the hospital, neighbors put hockey sticks outside their doors after his stem cell transplant.

“If I were to describe him in a word, it’s resilient, he’s truly resilient. Honestly, like textbook definition,” said Tighe Gordenson, a friend of Charlie’s.

“It means the world to me,” Charlie said. It’s the reason I’m still here.”

Charlie said he is getting stronger every day and News 8 is rooting for him.