FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Fairfield man was released from jail on Tuesday after police said he dumped bleach on a cat, which then died, according to an announcement.

Police received the report in August after an emergency veterinarian clinic told them that the cat’s injuries were suspicious, according to the announcement. The cat had several signs that it was physically injured and had neurological trauma.

Veterinarians determined that the cat died of blunt force trauma, according to police.

Raymond Neuberger, 38, is facing charges of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. He has been released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Brenda Kupchick, First Selectwoman for the Town of Fairfield, released a statement thanking police and touting her legislation that strengthened penalties for people who commit domestic violence that is paired with animal cruelty.

“Frankly, I am in shock this defendant was arrested again for another case of animal cruelty after serving time in prison, this one resulting in the death of an innocent animal,” her written statement reads.

She continues stating that the arrest is “a prime example” of why she pushed for the law, and said she hopes the case is prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”