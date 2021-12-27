Fairfield PD: 8 boats, 2 trailers found vandalized at South Benson Marina

CREDIT: Fairfield Police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fairfield Police Department is investigating several reports of boats being vandalized over the past week.

The police department said the vandalism happened at the South Benson Marina on Dec. 17 and Dec. 23. Numerous boats were found spray-painted with similar markings and tags.

The boats were all marked with black paint and with what police said appeared to be either the words ‘Yeet/Yeex’, ‘Mot/Mox’, ‘Sano’, and ‘Reckr’ painted on them.

CREDIT: Fairfield Police

Police said 8 boats and two trailers were found to have been vandalized.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-254-4840.

